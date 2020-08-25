HCM City promotes economic development amidst COVID-19
Ho Chi Minh City is exerting every effort to implement the dual tasks of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.
Taking samples for testing COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is exerting every effort to implement the dual tasks of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.
Addressing a meeting on COVID-19 prevention in the city on August 24, Phong said HCM City has controlled the disease; however, departments and districts should be on guard as the pandemic still develops complicatedly.
In the current situation, he said, it is necessary to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in crowded places such as religious establishments, churches, markets, hospitals, and supermarkets.
The municipal Department of Health reported that as of August 24, the city had recorded 77 COVID-19 patients, including 63 recoveries.
The local health sector has also taken samples of over 54,000 returnees from the central city of Da Nang – where the infections re-emerged in July – for testing. Of whom, six had tested positive for the virus, and the remainders negative.
Tracing drastically suspected cases and those who had close contacts with the patients is the top priority of the health sector to promptly stamp out coronavirus outbreaks.
The city will also increase testing for those from localities with a high number of infections nationwide such as central Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, Hanoi, and northern Hai Duong province./.