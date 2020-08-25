Health No new COVID-19 cases reported over last 12 hours Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report over the last 12 hours with the national count remaining at 1,022, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 25 morning.

Health First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Health Six new COVID-19 cases reported on August 24 afternoon Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in central Da Nang city and two in northern Hai Duong province, on August 24 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.