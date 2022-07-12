Videos Ben Thanh Market again bustling with international visitors Ben Thanh Market is a cultural symbol of old Saigon and also the largest shopping attraction for international tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City. After 2 years of silence due to COVID-19, the market has become vibrant again over recent months as the number of tourists increases.

Travel Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism in Vietnam in 2022 announced The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has freshly appointed the rookie boy group BLANK2Y as the honorary ambassador of the Republic of Korea’s tourism in Vietnam this year.

Travel Flying Vietjet directly to Busan at low prices Travellers from Vietnam’s major cities can now take Vietjet’s direct flights to Busan, the Republic of Korea at as low as 7,700 VND (0.33 USD) one-way.