Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are promoting reading culture in the community through a series of new programmes organised this year.

Besides working with publishing companies, the department will also collaborate with the Department of Culture and Sports to send mobile libraries to rural areas and gift books to local needy children.

The department is submitting a proposal for the city's first awards for children’s books to the municipal People’s Committee. The event is expected to begin in September.

It is also making plans for the city’s annual Tet Book Street during the Lunar New Year festival and the 11th HCM City Book Expo in the first quarter of next year.

Despite achievements, the city is facing an increase in the number of fake books found on e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, Sendo and Tiki.