Passengers at a security checkpoint in Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has proposed measures to shorten the time needed for the immigration procedures for business class passengers and foreign investors at the city's Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

According to the department, international organisations, tourism businesses and foreign investors usually complain they face difficulties and have to spend much time waiting at the airport, especially in immigration procedures areas.

To improve the performance of the airport’s immigration counters, the department has asked for a separate line for business class passengers and foreign investors.

It also proposed to offer a priority service at the counters for passengers who are willing to pay an extra fee.

Last August, automatic immigration gates opened at the airport, helping save time for tourists. However, the city’s tourism authority still receives much feedback from tourists about having to queue for hours to complete the immigration procedures.

To improve the image and the quality of passenger service at the airport, it proposed the People's Committee ask the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security and the Southern Airports Authority to consider a pilot mechanism for prioritised immigration procedures for business class passengers.

The department also suggested units operate to serve night flights to ensure increasing demand. Meanwhile, relevant parties were called on to enhance the use of technology applications in the process of entry, exit, visa issuance at border gates, and boarding procedures to cut the waiting time for tourists./.