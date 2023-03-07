At the event. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has suggested boosting cooperation with Denmark in energy transition and restructuring industries towards high-added value, green and sustainable development.

At a reception for Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz on March 6, Mai expressed his delight at the fruitful results in the relations between the two countries, saying a green development cooperation agreement which is about to be signed is not only suitable for the development trend of the world but also appropriate to developing countries like Vietnam.



Holding that total two-way trade turnover and investment of Danish investors in HCM City are still not commensurate with the potential and strengths of the two sides, Mai wanted to promote cooperation in the fields of investment and trade. He also underscored the importance of boosting collaboration in training and technology transfer to prepare human resources for industries that need high-quality human resources to serve the green development strategy.



For his part, Prytz said that Denmark has now established green strategic partnerships with some countries such as India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa. Denmark hoped to soon build a similar cooperative relationship with Vietnam because the Southeast Asian country has a lot of potential and ambition to transform energy in a more sustainable direction, he said.

At the meeting, the two sides also agreed to make joint efforts to further promote their relationship and make the best of their advantages./.