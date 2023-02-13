HCM City proposes six BOT transport projects worth over 4 billion USD. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport has proposed six transport projects built under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts with a total investment of more than 97 trillion VND (4.11 billion USD).



Mobilising more investment from the private sector is a viable way to raise funds for urgent projects while the State budget is still limited, the department said.



The proposed projects will be upgrading and widening existing main roads to residential areas, gateways and neighbouring provinces that are expected to have increasing transportation demand.



They include upgrading a 9.6km-long section on National Highway No. 1A with total estimated investment of 12.9 trillion VND (548 million USD).



Other projects include upgrading a 9.1km-long section on National Highway No. 22 for 1.2 trillion VND (51 million USD), and a 5.8km section of National Highway No.13 for 12.2 trillion VND (518 million USD).



A 9.7km extension of the east-west axis connecting with Ring Road No. 3 will have total investment of 13.8 trillion VND (560.4 million USD).



Widening a 26.8km section on the north-south road axis to Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park will cost 54.2 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD), and upgrading a 5.8km parallel road to National Highway No. 50 will cost about 3.8 trillion VND (161 million USD)./.

VNA