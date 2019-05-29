A girl is being examined under the Children's Health Care programme organised by the HCM City Public Health Association, Department of Health and the HCM Communist Youth Union (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City’s annual two-day Children's Health Care programme providing free medical screening for nearly 10,000 kindergarten and primary school children will begin on International Children’s Day (June 1).The programme will be held at Dam Sen Park in District 11 by the HCM City Public Health Association in cooperation with the municipal Department of Health, the HCM Communist Youth Union and the theme park.Medical staff from many different city hospitals like Tu Du, Hung Vuong Obstetrics Hospital, several paediatric hospitals and others will examine the children and provide treatment.The children’s parents, especially pregnant mothers, will receive counselling in healthcare, healthy diet and measures to prevent diseases.The children will also receive gifts, be allowed free entry into the theme park and get 50 percent discounts on games.Six hundred poor children will be allowed for free into the playground, circus and ice house.-VNA