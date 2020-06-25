Society Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Society Son La: Man caught with more than 43,000 meth pills A man has been arrested by police of the northern mountainous province of Son La for smuggling 218 packs containing a total of about 43,600 meth pills.

Society 10,000 masks sent to help Vietnamese in Cyprus fight COVID-19 A total of 10,000 face masks gifted by the government of Vietnam have been recently handed over to Vietnamese expats living in Cyprus by Honourary Consul-General to the European country Georgio Christophides.

Society Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in five months Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.