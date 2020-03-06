Health People entering Vietnam from Cambodia have to make medical declarations All people who enter Vietnam from Cambodia are required to fill in medical declaration forms amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control makes debut The Vietnam Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control made debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 5 in the context that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is causing grave concern around the world.

Health Preventive measures needed to respond to COVID-19: expert The health sector needs to well prepare preventive measures with focus on early detection, epidemic fencing and quarantine although Vietnam has recorded no new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases since February 13, said Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue.