Nguyen Ho Hai (in white shirt), Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee presents Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee’s insignias to outstanding individuals in the mobilisation of fund for social security work. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Over 5.7 trillion VND (about 250 million USD) was raised for social security work in Ho Chi Minh City last year, said Pham Minh Tuan, Vice President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee.



Given the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic which has seriously affected all aspects of social life, the city’s VFF Committee has adopted measures and ways to mobilise funds in line with the real situation, he said at a meeting held on March 29 to review the mobilisation and management of “For the Poor”, “For Vietnamese Sea and Islands” and COVID-19 prevention and control funds.



Such activities as providing medical equipment and necessities for pandemic prevention and control have helped the city overcome the difficult period, gradually moving to the new normal state: flexible adapting to the pandemic and recovering the economy, Tuan said.



With capital from these funds, many models and solutions have been carried out with positive results including "Rice ATM", zero-dong booths, mobile oxygen stations and the transportation of COVID-19 patients.



The city administration asked the municipal VFF Committee to renovate the funds’ operation methods in order to improve their effectiveness in the future,/.