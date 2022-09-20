HCM City raises donations for naval soldiers, islanders in southwestern waters
More than 5.2 billion VND (219,600 USD) in cash and in kind was donated to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 5 and islanders in the southwestern seas of Vietnam on September 20.
The donations, including over 1 billion VND worth of goods and medical supplies, were symbolically presented by 19 businesses and organisations at a handover ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City.
President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen appreciated the assistance, saying over the past years, to support officers, soldiers and residents in the Truong Sa island district of Khanh Hoa province, islands in southwestern waters, and those performing duties on the DK1 platforms, the committee has carried out many practical activities, including donating patrol vessels, medical supplies, water supply systems, and solar power panels.
The donations reflect local sentiment for those living, working and safeguarding Vietnam’s sacred seas and islands, thus joining hands with the entire Party, army and people to protect the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and border and maritime security in the new context, she noted.
The donations will be delivered by a delegation from HCM City to Naval Region 5 and islands in the southwestern waters in late September./.