Society Department head at Government Office arrested for taking bribes A department head at the Government Office was arrested on September 20 on the charge of receiving bribe in connection with the case at the Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry.

Society Deputy PM orders intensified handling of IUU fishing at sea, ports Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has ordered coastal and border guards and police forces to step up patrols, inspections, and handling of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing at sea and in ports.

Society Quang Tri effectively mobilises funds from int'l organisations The central province of Quang Tri has effectively raised funds from international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to improve healthcare and education and develop livelihoods for local residents, address war aftermaths, and respond to climate change.