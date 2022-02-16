Health COVID-19: Over 31,800 new cases reported on February 15 The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 14 to 4pm February 15 stood at 31,814, including 27 imported cases, up 2,384 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health ministry issues guidelines for COVID-19 patients under home care COVID-19 patients who are allowed to self-monitor at home have been told to measure and pay attention to breathing rate, pulse, temperature, peripheral oxygen (SpO2) levels, and blood pressure, then fill out a health monitoring sheet twice a day.

Health No grounds yet to view COVID-19 as seasonal flu: HCM City official Though the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Ho Chi Minh City has been falling, there haven’t been grounds for viewing COVID-19 as a seasonal flu and treating it as a common illness, a local official has said.

Health Vietnam speeds up Spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign Vietnam began the Spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 29, with an aim to give booster shots to all eligible adults within the first quarter of 2022. The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, targets to reduce the number of fatal cases, and enable the reopening of schools in a safe manner.