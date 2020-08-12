Society Ministry orders continued suspension of passenger transport from/to Da Nang The Ministry of Transport has ordered continued suspension of passenger transport from/to Da Nang from 0:00 hour on August 12 in order to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading further after the central city reported new outbreaks late last month.

Society Border guard force plays key role in COVID-19 prevention: Deputy PM Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam affirmed the key role of the military, including the border guard force, in battling COVID-19 during a working session with the Border Guard High Command on August 11.

Society Over 1,450 stranded tourists to return to Hanoi, HCM City from Da Nang As many as 1,453 tourists stranded in Da Nang due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city will be flown back to Hanoi and HCM City on August 12-14, announced the city’s Department of Tourism.

Society Suspension of Hanoi Chairman linked with three legal cases Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung was suspended from duties for 90 days for the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding three legal cases, said the Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo.