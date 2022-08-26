HCM City ready to step up ties with German’s Bremen state in multiple areas
Ho Chi Minh stands ready to together with the German state of Bremen step up cooperation in industry and education-training; and boost trade, investment and cultural and sports exchanges, said Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on August 25.
Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee (left) receives German senator Kristina Vogt on August 25. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to together with the German state of Bremen step up cooperation in industry and education-training; and boost trade, investment and cultural and sports exchanges, said Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on August 25.
He was speaking at a meeting with German senator Kristina Vogt who was leading a delegation from Bremen to visit the southern metropolis.
Built on the Vietnam – Germany good relation, bilateral ties between HCM City and German partners have seen considerable progress, Chau said, noting that the city is home to the Consulate General of Germany and a German House and where numerous diplomatic, cultural and economic cooperation events between the two sides have taken place.
German investors are operating 218 projects in HCM City, making Germany the 15th largest foreign investor in the city, he remarked.
Highly speaking of Bremen’s strengths in the industry, logistics and port sectors, he said HCM City wants to learn from its experience in training and attracting workforce in the planning, construction and operation of deep-water sea ports.
Ho Chi Minh stands ready to together with the German state of Bremen step up cooperation in industry and education-training, says Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee in the reception. (Photo: VNA)Vogt, for her part, said her visit aims to reinforce the partnership between Vietnam and Germany. It has left Vogt and her entourage a good impression on the willpower and dynamism of Vietnamese people and enterprises.
She highly valued the city’s great potential for economic growth, saying there is plenty of room for bilateral relations to expand, particularly in Bremen’s advantageous areas. She expected the two sides can further deepen economic relations and jointly ramp up trade promotion and business-to-business partnership, so as to translate their potential into certain projects, benefiting their peoples.
The German delegation plans to meet a number of German and Vietnamese companies in the city and discuss with the Gothe-Institut about cooperation in personnel training./.