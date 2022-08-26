Politics Former economic group head prosecuted for fraud The Ministry of Public Security on August 25 launched criminal proceedings against Trinh Van Quyet, former Chairman of the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, and three others on a charge of fraudulent appropriation of property, following their earlier arrests for alleged stock market manipulation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos reinforce ties in social security The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) is ready to further intensify the friendship and cooperation with the Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW) and the Lao Social Security Organisation (LSSO), VSS Deputy General Director Dao Viet Anh has said.

Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs meet to prepare for upcoming NA session The Council for Ethnic Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) held its fourth meeting in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 25 to prepare for the upcoming 4th session of the 15th NA and consider several important matters.