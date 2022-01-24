Travel Da Nang shakes hands with Klook in tourism promotion The Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre on January 21 signed a cooperation agreement with travel firm Klook Vietnam on strengthening communications and tourism promotion to attract more tourists to the central city.

Travel Vietravel Airlines opens new route connecting HCM City and Quy Nhon The first flight on Vietravel Airlines’ new route linking Ho Chi Minh City to the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city took off on January 21.

Travel Thua Thien-Hue launches virtual tourism space A virtual space introducing tourist destinations of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was launched on January 20, aiming to optimise digital transformation to boost the industry's recovery and encourage traveling activities amid new normal situation.

Travel Tourism board proposes complete opening of market from May 1 The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), the Private Sector Development Committee (Committee IV) and the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Alliance have proposed that the Government remove all domestic and international travel restrictions and completely reopen the tourism market from May 1.