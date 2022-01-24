HCM City ready to welcome back international visitors
HCM City ready to welcome back international visitors. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism said on January 24 that it has sketched out a two-phase plan to welcome back foreign visitors this year.
During the first phase of the pilot programme, from January to March, foreigners and Vietnamese abroad will be able to enter Vietnam when they present vaccine passports or certificates of full vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic, recognised by Vietnamese competent agencies, with the last shot given at least 14 days and no more than 12 months before departure.
Those who have a certificate proving that they have recovered from COVID-19 within six months before departure will also be eligible to enter the country.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children less than 18 years old can come with their parents, guardians and caregivers who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus disease.
Other conditions include having negative results for SARS-CoV-2 test by RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours before entry and certified by the authority of the country conducting the test, having medical or travel insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment with a minimum liability of 50,000 USD, and joining package tours offered by travel firms.
In the second phase, which will begin in April, the door will be open for those aged from 18 to 65 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated apart from individuals that satisfy requirements set in the first phase.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Tourism Department, said the sector has made preparations for the implementation of the pilot programme in terms of registration, visa grant and temporary residence certification, while offering necessary advice to tourists before their boarding or entry.
Notably, the sector has set up a hotline to deal with medical incidents emerging during the implementation, she added./.
