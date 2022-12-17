According to the Ho Chi Minh City branch of the State Bank of Vietnam, over the years, HCM City has been a leading locality in remittance inflows, with about 6.5-6.6 billion USD in 2021, up 9% year on year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year, the whole country received about 12.5 billion USD.

This is an important resource supporting the socio-economic development of the city and the stability of the foreign currency supply in the city and the country.



To prepare for the peak season of receiving remittances at year-end, many local banks have launched various promotion programmes to attract more money./.

VNA