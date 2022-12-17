HCM City receives 6.8 billion USD of remittances
The amount of remittances flowing to Ho Chi Minh City has continued to increase despite complicated geopolitical changes in the world, reaching about 6.8 billion USD so far.
According to the Ho Chi Minh City branch of the State Bank of Vietnam, over the years, HCM City has been a leading locality in remittance inflows, with about 6.5-6.6 billion USD in 2021, up 9% year on year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year, the whole country received about 12.5 billion USD.
This is an important resource supporting the socio-economic development of the city and the stability of the foreign currency supply in the city and the country.
To prepare for the peak season of receiving remittances at year-end, many local banks have launched various promotion programmes to attract more money./.