HCM City receives two more trains for Metro Line No 1
Two more trains, to be used for Metro Line No 1 connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and the Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, arrived in the city's Khanh Hoi port in District 4 on May 10.
The three-carriage trains will be transported to Long Binh Depot in District 9 for trial operations. The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) received the first train in October last year.
The 2.05- billion-USD Metro Line No 1 is the first of at least six to be built in the city and aims to ease traffic congestion in its north-eastern gateway.
Including four major bidding packages using official development assistance (ODA) and funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project is designed to have 14 stations, three of them underground.
There will be 17 three-carriage trains plying the route, running at a maximum speed of 110 km/h above ground and 80 km/h below ground.
The MAUR said that the completion of Metro Line No1 project is likely to be delayed to after 2021. To date, 84.4 percent of the construction work has been completed /.