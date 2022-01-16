Health Mentorship model needed to reduce COVID-19 cases and fatality rate in Hanoi Hanoi should apply a model of medical mentorship in treating COVID-19, taking advantage of human resources and infrastructure of different treatment layers to reduce the number of serious cases and fatalities in the capital.

Health Vietnam confirms 15,959 COVID-19 cases on January 19 Vietnam recorded 15,959 cases of COVID-19, including 23 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 18 to 4pm January 19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health First Omicron infections in community reported in HCM City Three first infections of SARS-CoV-2's Omicron variant have been found in the community in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Department of Health announced on January 19.

Health COVID-19: New cases on January 18 total 16,838 Vietnam recorded 16,838 cases of COVID-19 across all 63 localities during 24 hours from 4pm January 17 to 4pm January 18, including 75 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.