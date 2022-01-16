HCM City records 18 new Omicron cases
Ho Chi Minh City’s health department on January 26 announced a total of 18 new Omicron cases, all imported cases that were quarantined on arrival.
They included a fully vaccinated 82-year-old woman returning from the US, who, given her advanced age and multiple underlying health issues, is currently under treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The remaining 17 cases are all asymptomatic and being quarantined at the Covid-19 treatment hospital No. 12 in Thu Duc city.
The latest new Omicron patients have brought the national tally to 68 in nine provinces and cities, including one in Hanoi, 27 in Quang Nam, 30 in HCM City, one in Hai Duong, one in Hai Phong, two in Thanh Hoa, three in Da Nang, two in Khanh Hoa and one in Long An – all foreign arrivals that were put under quarantine upon entry.
The health ministry has repeatedly warned of the contagiousness of the new variant, especially among the unvaccinated, which could lead to an overwhelmed health care system.
The ministry is closely following the pandemic progression with regards to Omicron, and frequently in contact with the WHO to get updates on the variant./.