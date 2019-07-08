A doctor examines a dengue patient at HCM City's Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City recorded five deaths due to dengue fever in the first six months of 2019, announced the municipal Preventive Medicine Centre on July 8.



In the period, there were total 4,768 dengue cases, up 176 percent year-on-year.



The peak time of the disease in HCM City and southern region usually starts in June as rains are more frequent, said Director of the centre Nguyen Tri Dung.



In June, the city reported nearly 2,330 dengue cases, a month-on-month surge of 40 percent, he added.



The number of people hospitalised in HCM City with contagious diseases this year has sharply increased compared with the same period a year ago, according to the city’s Preventive Medicine Centre.-VNA