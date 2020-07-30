HCM City records slight increase in July CPI hinh anh 1The July CPI in HCM City grew 0.61 perent from the previous month (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The July consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City picked up 0.61 percent from last month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Month-on-month price hikes were seen in eight of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services, namely food and restaurant services (0.16 percent); garment, headwear and footwear (0.42 percent); housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials (0.43 percent); household appliances (0.09 percent); transport (4.59 percent); education (0.08 percent); culture, entertainment and tourism (0.02 percent); and other goods and services (0.11 percent).

While the group of beverages and cigarettes recorded a price decline of 0.05 percent, prices of medicine and healthcare services, along with postal and telecoms services, stayed unchanged compared to the previous month.

As a result, the July CPI fell 0.13 percent from last December but rose 2.62 percent from a year earlier. The seven-month index grew 3.36 percent from the same period of 2019, the Statistics Office said./.
VNA