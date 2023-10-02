HCM City reports another case of monkeypox
HCM City has recorded four monkeypox cases since 2022. (Illustrative image: Ministry of Health)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has recorded a new case of monkeypox infection, the municipal Health Department said on October 1.
Showing suspected symptoms, the 34-year-old male patient visited the HCM City Hospital of Dermato-venereology on September 28 for a check-up. The test result from the HCM City Pasteur Institute one day later confirmed this is a monkeypox case.
He resides in Binh Chanh district and hasn’t had any contact with foreigners or gone abroad recently, according to the survey conducted by the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).
The patient has been quarantined for treatment.
The HCDC said persons who used to have close contact with him haven’t shown suspected symptoms. They were asked to self-monitor their health for 21 days and report to local clinics if there are any suspected symptoms.
On September 22, HCM City detected a monkeypox infection who is from nearby Dong Nai province. This male patient also hadn’t had contact with foreigners or gone abroad before that.
The city has recorded four monkeypox cases since 2022, including two female patients returning from abroad.