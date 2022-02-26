From just over 1 hectare in 2012, this orchid garden has expanded to 7 ha in the time since. Each year it provides more than 100,000 pots per hectare to the market.

Nguyen Van Nhanh, owner of the Ngoc Dan Vy Orchid Garden in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, said: "Every hectare of orchids yields a profit of 52,000 – 65,000 USD. Output is stable. Customers from around the country come to buy in advance."

The restructuring of crops and livestock in the city has proven to be adaptable and flexible amid market fluctuations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This clean vegetable cooperative focused strongly on essential agricultural products when COVID-19 hit, helping stabilise production.

Many creative models appeared as part of adapting to the market during the pandemic.

According to Le Dinh Duc, Vice Chairman of the Cu Chi District People’s Committee using digital technology to promote products was helpful to farmers during the pandemic. Farm produce sold out despite the difficulties.

Ho Chi Minh City will also focus this year on high-tech agriculture and continue to strengthen links with agricultural production regions throughout the country.

"The measures we have taken are to continue implementing agricultural restructuring to focus on key products. We will also continue to build a supply chain project, " said Dinh Minh Hiep, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

No longer depending so much on production land and unskilled labour, Ho Chi Minh City’s agricultural sector is shifting strongly towards high-tech production and a high-value economy, helping shape efficient, modern urban agriculture./.

VNA