Taking body temperature for a citizen (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - Some 700 tourists arriving at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport from the central city of Da Nang over the days to come may be quarantined for 14 days at concentrated facilities, a recent meeting of HCM City authorities heard.

The decision was made to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after cases of community transmission were found in the city in the last few days.

To ease any overload at Tan Son Nhat, residents from localities in Military Zone 7 are set to land at the airport while those in Military Zone 9 will land in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Passengers must provide full and accurate information and addresses for the two to three days prior to their flight.

At the meeting, agencies also suggested that Da Nang city, where this latest COVID-19 outbreak appears to have begun, conduct tests on tourists before they leave the city.

As of August 6, HCM City had reported 69 COVID-19 infections and one patient who was transferred from the Mekong Delta’s Bac Lieu province. Sixty-two have been given the all-clear.

More than 870 people with close contact with those infected have been identified, with 243 now undergoing quarantine at concentrated facilities, according to the city’s Department of Health.

Nearly 43,900 people returning recently from Da Nang have made health declarations, while about 30,580 had samples taken, the department said./.