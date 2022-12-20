Destinations Spectacular charm of Pha Din Pass in Dien Bien Pha Din Pass is about 32km long and peaks at 1,648m above sea level, linking the two provinces of Dien Bien and Son La. The name of the pass originates from the language of Thai ethnic minority group, meaning the place where ‘sky’ and ‘land’ meet. It is one of the four most famous passes in Vietnam’s northwest.

Travel Cyclo touring attracts foreign tourists Cyclo is a three-wheel bicycle taxi that appeared in Vietnam in the early 20th century. A double seat is supported by the two front wheels with the driver sitting behind.

Videos Unique coastal route on Con Dao Island One tourist attraction that should not be missed on a visit to Con Dao Island, off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, is the coastal route along its southern reaches.