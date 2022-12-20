HCM City river-based tourism potential untapped
Despite significant potential for growth, river-based tourism in Ho Chi Minh City remains underexploited due to a lack of proper investment and a legal framework for developing river cruising, a conference heard.
The city possesses valuable river-based tourism resources with an inland waterway system stretching 913 kilometres and 101 inland waterway routes, said Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Transportation.
These routes run through destinations in the city's downtown, making it convenient for large cruise ships to dock at Bach Dang wharf and Nha Rong - Khanh Hoi port, he said at a recent conference held by the municipal People's Committee.
A total of 251 inland waterway ports are operating, including 73 ports designed to serve tourists and passengers.
The city received 27.9 million domestic visitor arrivals and more than 3.1 million international visitor arrivals in the first 11 months of this year, but only 340,000 visitors opted for cruising rivers, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, head of tourism resources planning and development office under the Department of Tourism, said four major rivers – Sai Gon, Dong Nai, Long Tau and Soai Rap – run through the city, forming a network of waterway routes connecting the city with neighbouring provinces such as Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Long An, Tien Giang, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
These river-based tourism resources can be converted into products to serve tourists, Thao said.
Assoc. Prof. Vu Anh Tuan from the Vietnamese-German University said that State funds set aside for developing waterway infrastructure remains modest.
Proper investment from the State budget and a master plan on inland waterway development are needed to exploit the potential of river-based tourism, he said.
A representative from Saigontourist Travel Service Company proposed that a public-private partnership be vital to develop a wide range of river tourism products and services that can be readily offered to domestic and international tourists.
Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said that the city would focus on efforts to develop inland waterway transport and river-based tourism in the years ahead.
Legal frameworks and policies will be put in place to develop ports and docking facilities as well as attract investors to exploit inland waterway transport and river-based tourism, he said./.