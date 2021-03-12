HCM City, RoK firm foster cooperation in smart urban building
Ho Chi Minh City and Lotte Properties HCMC, owned by Lotte Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK), have agreed to enhance their cooperation, especially in smart urban building.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
The consensus was reached at a working session between Le Hoa Binh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, and Lee Kang Woo, General Director of Lotte Properties HCMC.
Binh said HCM City facilitates the investment and business operation of foreign firms in the city, including Lotte Properties HCMC and other RoK investors.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has allowed Lotte Properties HCMC to continue implementing the Eco Smart City project at the Thu Thiem new urban area in Thu Duc city, which demonstrates local authorities’ efforts in handling bottlenecks to foreign-invested projects, according to the official.
Binh expressed his hope that Lotte Properties HCMC will pour more cash into the southern metropolis, especially Thu Duc city, thus contributing to turning the city into an innovative, highly interactive, worth-living urban area.
For his part, Lee highlighted HCM City’s potential and affirmed that his company wishes to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnamese economic hub, particularly in smart urban building./.