At the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, on October 28 hosted a reception for Hang Chang-hwa, Chairman of the International Parliamentarian Friendship Association under the Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk province, who is on a working trip to the southern metropolitan.



Dung briefed the guest on cooperation between the city and RoK partners. The RoK is currently the third largest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City with about 1,900 valid projects, worth about 5.3 billion USD.



The city is home to about 2,000 RoK businesses and 80,000 Koreans who have made positive contributions to the local development. It has established friendly relations with seven localities in the RoK.



The municipal People's Council established relations with the Incheon provincial Council in 2017 and with the Busan provincial Council in 2018, he said.



The official thanked Gyeongsangbuk province for supporting Ho Chi Minh City during the COVID-19 outbreak, contributing to the city's success in pandemic control.

Dung said he believes that the working visit will open up more opportunities for cooperation between the two councils in the exchange of experience in council-related and supervision activities, helping promote effective collaboration between HCM City and Gyeongsangbuk province.



For his part, Hang Chang-hwa said that there is room for expanding cooperation between the two countries in general and between the two localities in particular.



He expressed his hope that the Gyeongsangbuk provincial Council and the People's Council of HCM City will further strengthen cooperation activities, creating more resources to enhance the collaboration for a bright future and prosperity of both localities./.