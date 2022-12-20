Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung (R) and Chairman of Busan Metropolitan Council Ahn Sung-min (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is ready to work with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan city to hold cultural, art and sport exchanges, contributing to raising mutual understanding and cooperation between people from the two cities, said Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung.

During a reception on December 20 for Chairman of Busan Metropolitan Council Ahn Sung-min, Dung hailed the RoK as the fourth largest investor in HCM City with 2,000 projects worth nearly 5.4 billion USD. Around 2,000 Korean firms are doing business and around 80,000 Koreans are living and working in the city, building an important bridge between the two nations.

Dung said the exchange of delegations led by the two cities’ leaders has contributed to propelling cooperation between the localities, especially in fields of their strength and interest.

Ahn, for his part, said his visit aims to further intensify friendly cooperation between the two cities. He said Ho Chi Minh City would contribute to Busan’s development and both sides' efforts to become influential cities in the region.

Expressing his impression on Ho Chi Minh City’s vibrant development, Ahn said Busan always welcomes cooperation from foreign partners and stays ready to share its strengths with the city.

He hoped the two cities will work closely together based on their own strengths to bring practical benefits, firstly in cultural and art and people-to-people exchanges.

Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly and cooperative ties with seven RoK localities, with Busan being the first in 1995.

In 2018, the municipal People’s Council and Busan Metropolitan Council signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing friendly and cooperative ties.

The two cities have been carrying out cooperation in trade, investment, education, cultural and art exchanges./.