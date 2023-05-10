Society Ca Mau fishermen asked to work legally, responsibly The Border Guard of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is calling on each ship owner and fisherman to conduct legal and responsible operation, ensure the sustainable development and protect mineral resources at sea, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed at an early date.

Society Liaison board for Vietnamese community in South Africa debuts A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in South Africa made its first public appearance at a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria on May 9.

Society Ministry asks Philippines to help Vietnamese nationals rescued in Pampanga The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has instructed its Consular Department to contact the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam and ask for support in assisting the Vietnamese citizens among the over 1,000 forced labourers recently rescued in Pampanga province of the archipelago nation.