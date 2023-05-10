HCM City, RoK’s Busan exchange experience in building labour relationships
The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation and the Republic of Korea’s Busan Metropolitan City Civil Service Labour Union met on May 10 to exchange information and share experiences on trade union activities, particularly the strengthening of the harmonious and progressive enterprise-employee relationship.
The meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation and the Republic of Korea's Busan Metropolitan City Civil Service Labour Union on May 10. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting in HCM City, participants discussed in-depth related responsibilities, powers, working time, salary and bonus regimes of trade union staff; as well as labour relations towards tackling conflicts and welfare for members.
Pham Chi Tam, Vice President of the HCM City Labour Federation, said the organisation, grouping more than 1.3 million members, has taken care of its member’s physical life and diversified their spiritual life via cultural, sports, and tourism activities.
Tam also introduced the local dialogue programme at the workplace, employee conferences, and the negotiation and signing of collective labour agreements to strengthen the protection of rights and interests of its members.
Choi Kwang-min, President of the Busan Metropolitan City Civil Service Labour Union, said it is the only organisation representing workers in the state sector and is one of the three largest trade unions in the RoK.
He noted its missions are to help businesses since their inception; support businesses and employees; and conduct surveys to improve the working environment and relations between employers and employees./.