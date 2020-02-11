Society Qatari Embassy supports Vietnamese watermelon farmers The Embassy of Qatar has purchased four tonnes of watermelon to help farmers in Vietnam’s central region, said the embassy on February 10.

Society UN heavy engineering equipment operation course launched for instructors The Defence Ministry’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) launched a training course on the operation of heavy engineering equipment for instructors in Hanoi on February 10 within the framework of the United Nations Triangular Partnership Project (TPP) 2020 in Vietnam.

Society Japan’s new visa policy paves way for Vietnamese guest workers Vietnamese people account for 55 percent of the foreign workers who are granted visa under Japan’s new policy adopted from April 1, 2019, according to the Immigration Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Justice.

Society Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 4 on February 9 brought ashore a foreign sailor who was in a life-threatening condition on a Marshall Island-flagged ship.