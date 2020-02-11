HCM City rolls out smart healthcare, education management centres
HCM City (VNA) – A smart healthcare management centre using artificial intelligence (AI), the first of its kind in Vietnam, debuted in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.
The centre, located at the headquarters of the municipal Health Department, is designed to collect data from the department’s divisions, local hospitals and clinics, support analysis and management of epidemic control, conduct patient satisfaction surveys and more.
In the face of the nCoV outbreak, the pilot centre will work with the Health Department and relevant agencies to issue timely warnings and adopt measures to support people in short notice. The centre will regularly provide updates about the status and capacity of 47 hospitals across the city and closely monitor those infected with the virus.
Deputy Director of the HCM City Health Department Assoc. Prof, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said staff at the centre are able to immediately update the number of new coronavirus infections online while leaders of the department and hospitals can contact and monitor the field hospital in Cu Chi via a camera system.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan spoke highly of the significance of the centre, saying it would contribute to effective control of the nCoV epidemic.
On the same day, the HCM City Department of Education and Training also launched an AI-based smart education management centre which marked the city’s first step in developing smart education.
The centre provides smart tools for the department’s reporting and real-time monitoring systems and helps it manage and organise smart conferences. It also provides an online ecosystem for teaching and learning.
The solutions provided by the smart education management centre are crucial to encourage the students’ self-study at home as most of the schools have been closed in response to the nCoV outbreak, Nhan said./.