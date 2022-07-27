HCM City, Rotterdam promote cooperation in climate change response
Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands’ Rotterdam city have agreed to boost cooperation in adaptation to climate change.
The agreement was reached at a reception in the Vietnamese city on July 26 by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai for visiting Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb.
Appreciating the Dutch city’s management capacity, experience and technology in response to climate change, Mai suggested that HCM City’s Thu Duc city may be the locality to implement specific cooperation projects between the two sides in the field of water resource management, flood control, and climate change adaptation.
Thanking Rotterdam for helping the city define directions for sea-oriented development and promulgate a climate change adaptation plan, he asked Rotterdam to share experience and provide technical support in socio-economic planning, and general planning which takes into account water management planning, climate change adaptation, and adaptation to nature, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the city.
HCM City treasures the international business community’s contributions to the city and is willing to create the most favourable conditions for Dutch enterprises to do long-term business and investment in the city, Mai added.
Ahmed Aboutaled affirmed that Rotterdam wishes to strengthen cooperation with HCM City, and also wants to receive the sharing of experience in major urban management.
If water and land planning is not done properly, it will put pressure on other development plans, affecting the use of surface water and groundwater, he said, adding that Rotterdam has many specific experience and achievements in nature-oriented urban planning and reduce the impact of climate change, and is willing to share experience in specific cooperation projects with Ho Chi Minh City.
He also proposed HCM City leaders further support business and investment activities of Dutch enterprises, especially in the Netherlands’ strong fields such as clean and green energies, and seaport development.
During his working visit to HCM City, the Mayor of Rotterdam is expected to attend a seminar on seaport development and logistics services, and a roundtable on climate change adaptation with the participation of Vietnamese and Dutch agencies and businesses.