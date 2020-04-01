HCM City: Round-the-clock hotlines opened to obtain COVID-19 feedback
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on April 1 launched round-the-clock hotlines to receive reports, feedback, and complaints from citizens, businesses, and organisations on local COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
The hotlines - 1022 (ext. 3) and (028) 3824 9000 - were opened for city leaders to hear the response to local preventive efforts against the pandemic.
The municipal Department of Information and Communications has publicised locations of over 1,000 shops selling anti-bacterial and anti-droplet masks citywide at covid19.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/diadiembankhautrang or 1022.tphcm.gov.vn/covid19.
The masks are on sale at a large number of local convenience stores and supermarkets, such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.opFood, Satrafoods, VinMart, VinMart , Big C, Lotte Mart, and Aeon.
The department plans to launch an iOS and Android-based app to update residents on the current COVID-19 situation in the city, and will cooperate with the city’s Department of Industry and Trade to provide information on markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and wholesale outlets selling essential goods./.
