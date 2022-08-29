Business Vietnam, South Africa seek to promote cooperation Leaders and the business community of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province expressed their readiness to welcome Vietnamese enterprises to explore cooperation opportunities as well as strengthen relations between the countries, during a recent reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi.

Business PetroVietnam looks to partner with Equinor in offshore wind power development, hydrogen production General Director of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Le Manh Hung has proposed that PetroVietnam and Norwegian energy firm Equinor promptly build a roadmap to implement their joint offshore wind power and hydrogen production projects in Vietnam during a recent meeting with Equinor Director Anita H. Holgersen in Hanoi.

Business Southeast Asia’s longest 220kV offshore power line to be operational next month The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and its resort island of Phu Quoc, will be put into operation in September.

Business Vietnam remains huge potential market for bubble tea Vietnam is a huge potential market for the bubble tea business as it is gradually becoming a favourite and popular drink among generations Y and Z.