Politics Vietnam, Brazil highly value comprehensive relations The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil on September 12 held a ceremony in Brasilia to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023).

Politics Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties anniversary celebrated in HCM City The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony on September 14 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the UK (1973-2023).

Politics HCM City, China’s Shanghai city eye stronger cooperation The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government on September 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2024-2026.

Politics Science, education to foster Vietnam-Russia cooperation: Official Evgeny Vlasov, Vice President for International Relations at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) of Russia and President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Primorye region, has highlighted prospects for cooperation in digitalisation and education between the two countries.