Politics Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 26 received visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is attending the Horasis India Meeting 2022 in southern Binh Duong province.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities cooperate in different fields Delegations from Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh and the Lao province of Champasak reached a cooperation document during their talks in Dong Hoi city on September 26.

Politics Disciplinary warning given to Standing Board of VASS’s Party Committee The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

Politics Vietnam’s State leader meets with President of Japan’s House of Councillors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with President of the Japanese House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.