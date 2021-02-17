Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City recorded 1,800 visitors booking hotel rooms during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 9 to 17, the municipal Department of Tourism reported after summarising figures from 22 of the 124 local 3 to 5-star hotels.



Tourists numbers were down sharply compared to Tet last year, primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak right before the holiday.



Recognising that many people had decided not to return to their homeland because of the pandemic, many travel companies offered various short tours to nearby safe destinations.



Department Director Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said it coordinated with accommodation providers to manage those coming from pandemic-hit regions while strictly implementing safety standards for COVID-19 prevention and control.



Providers were also asked to ensure guest safety by applying the Ministry of Health's message featuring 5K (in Vietnamese) Khau trang (facemask)- (Khu khuan) disinfection- (Khoang cach) distance- (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration.



Analysts have forecast that fluctuations will be seen in the number of visitors to local accommodation providers this year, which are posting occupancy of less than 10 percent./.