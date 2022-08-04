HCM City, Seoul enhance cooperation
Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted on August 4 a reception for Oh Se-Hoon, Mayor of Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which the two sides discussed measures to boost cooperation between the two cities.
At the function, Mai expressed his pleasure with the growing relationship between Vietnam and the RoK, as well as between the southern hub and the Northeast Asian nation.
Currently, the RoK is the third largest investor in the city with more than 1,900 valid projects worth 5.3 billion USD. HCM City has established friendly and cooperative ties with seven Korean cities, including Seoul.
The host expressed his hope that Seoul will continue to strengthen cooperation and share experience in the fields of urban management, smart traffic, personnel training, entrepreneurship, innovation and tourism.
The city leader pledged to create optimal conditions for Seoul firms to invest and do business in the southern hub, while suggesting the Mayor of Seoul encourage Korean businesses, especially those from Seoul, to actively seek cooperation opportunities with Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.
Oh Se-Hoon, for his part, affirmed to encourage companies from Seoul to invest in Ho Chi Minh City in fields that HCM City is interested and Seoul is strong in such as urban transport, tourism and smart cities.
Both cities should study establishing cooperation agreements in the areas of common interest and strengths, he recommended.
The mayor expressed his wish that HCM City continues to create conditions for Korean companies, including those from Seoul./.