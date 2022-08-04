Politics Deputy PM hosts heads of delegations to ACCSM 21 Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 4 for heads of delegations of ASEAN and ASEAN Plus+3 countries to the 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).

Politics National Assembly Chairman hosts Ambassadors of Cuba, Russia National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for the new ambassadors of Cuba and Russia in Hanoi on August 4.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 4.

Politics State President receives Japanese guest President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 4 hosted a reception for Governor of Gunma prefecture of Japan Yamamoto Ichita who is on a working visit to Vietnam.