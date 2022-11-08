HCM City serves 2.65 million foreign visitors in 10 months
Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 546,000 international visitors in October this year, lifting the total number of foreign arrivals to the city in the last 10 months to 2.65 million, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Tourists in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 546,000 international visitors in October this year, lifting the total number of foreign arrivals to the city in the last 10 months to 2.65 million, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
HCM City’s tourism sector has developed new products, and prepared events to promote local tourism potential, towards attracting more tourists in the remaining months of the year.
Local travel agencies have paid attention to improving the quality of products to bring unique and unforgettable experience to visitors. This is expected to help increase their revenue in the path of recovery and growth.
They have also joined events and fairs to introduce tourism attractions in HCM City to international visitors, including the Asia International Travel Trade Show (ITB Asia) 2022 in Singapore, the Vietnam Tourism and Culture Festival in the Republic of Korea (RoK), and the International and French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa in France.
According to Deputy General Director of Vietravel Huynh Phan Phuong Thao, the firm is developing many programmes and products to serve international tourists, especially those from the key markets of Middle East, India and the RoK, in the remaining months of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
The tourism sector needs to focus on promoting specific marketing campaigns, thus promoting Vietnam and HCM City in particular as an attractive destination for international visitors, she said./.