Travel Vietnam promotes tourism at World Travel Market London Vietnam’s tourism has been promoted at the global travel and tourism event – World Travel Market (WTM), which is taking place in London from November 7-9.

Travel Air passengers near pre-pandemic levels The total number of air passengers passing through domestic airports will reach 80% of the peak in 2019, said Dinh Viet Thang, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Culture - Sports Quang Nam charms visitors with ancient ambiance Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam boasts a kaleidoscope of features that offer visitors a nostalgic getaway.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.