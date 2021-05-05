Overview of Landmark 81 building in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

To turn HCM City into a smart city, Associate Professor Tran Mai Uoc from the Banking University of HCM City called for priority to be given to partnerships between the State, businesses, and scientists as well as upholding the role of the people.Dr Vu Thanh Tu An from Fulbright University Vietnam said that infrastructure during 2030-2045 is not only about electricity and roads but also databases, information systems, data sharing, and privacy.The city must carry out strong reform in terms of institutions and the business environment to attract more foreign investors, he added./.