HCM City set to host Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack 2020
Illustrative image (Photo: Vinexad)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 24th Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack International exhibition is to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City from August 6 to 9.
On a total area of 5,000 sq m, the expo will showcase agro-forestry-fisheries products, beverages, nutritional foods, supplements, and food additives.
The Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Co (Vinexad) - the event’s organiser - said it will also display food processing, packaging, and preservation machinery.
Visitors and businesses can also find franchise opportunities and join business-to-business (B2B) activities.
The highlight will be an exhibition area of the EU-funded Biotrade Vietnam project, which will feature internationally-certified natural materials from nine outstanding businesses in terms of organic agriculture: Ladophar, Visimex, Dace, Ich Nhan, Moocos, Hiep Thanh HTC, Vipagro, Vietmec, and Traphaco Sapa.
Vietnam’s annual food and beverage consumption accounts for about 15 percent of its GDP and is increasing, according to estimates from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Its food and beverage industry is attracting foreign investors given the country possesses numerous advantages, such as a stable political system, a young population, abundant raw material supply, and a dynamic consumer market./.