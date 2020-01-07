Business Private firms to be highlight of economy in long term: forum Despite many difficulties and challenges, the growth of private businesses will be the highlight of Vietnam’s economy in the long term, heard a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on January 6.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND/USD on January 7, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Deputy PM assigns 2020 tasks for PetroVietnam Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chaired a conference in Hanoi on January 6 to review 2019 activities of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and launch its 2020 tasks.

Business EVN, Laos’ Phongsubthavy Group sign power purchase agreements The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Phongsubthavy Group of Laos have signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for the 69MW Nam San 3A and 45MW Nam San 3B hydropower plant projects in Hanoi.