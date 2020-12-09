Politics Infographic Top agenda of 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting With this year's theme of "Optimising Human Potential Towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity" the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting focuses on three main items: Adoption of the vision for APEC post-2020, improvement of trade and investment; inclusive economic development via technology-based and digital economy models.

Politics Infographic 10th session of 14th NA wraps up successfully The 10th session of the 14th NA has wrapped up successfully with all tasks set for the session being completed.

Politics Infographic 37th ASEAN Summit kicks off The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits opened in a virtual format on November 12.

Politics Infographic Administrative reform saves 18 million working days per year According to Minister Mai Tien Dung, the Government has simplified and streamlined over 1,000 administrative procedures from the beginning of its tenure in 2016.