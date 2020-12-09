HCM City sets economic growth target of 6 percent for 2021
Ho Chi Minh City is targeting a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of around 6 percent in 2021.
VNA
Video
Politburo discusses finalisation of National Party Congress documents
Truong Sa, Hoang Sa archipelagos through ancient bibliographies
Ensuring standards, quality in exports of Luc Ngan “thieu” litchi to Japan
Vietnam ranks first in SEA in primary student learning outcomes
Cong ethnics celebrate cockscomb flower festival
You should also see
InfographicVietnam – Cuba special ties: a role model international relations
The Vietnam – Cuba special ties is considered a role model international relations.
See more
InfographicTop agenda of 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
With this year's theme of "Optimising Human Potential Towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity" the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting focuses on three main items: Adoption of the vision for APEC post-2020, improvement of trade and investment; inclusive economic development via technology-based and digital economy models.
Infographic10th session of 14th NA wraps up successfully
The 10th session of the 14th NA has wrapped up successfully with all tasks set for the session being completed.
Infographic37th ASEAN Summit kicks off
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits opened in a virtual format on November 12.
InfographicAdministrative reform saves 18 million working days per year
According to Minister Mai Tien Dung, the Government has simplified and streamlined over 1,000 administrative procedures from the beginning of its tenure in 2016.
Infographic25 year journey of Vietnam as member of ASEAN
During it's 25-year journey as a member of ASEAN, Vietnam has joined hands in building and implementing critical agreements and cooperation programmes in the bloc.