ASEAN International workshop promoting active ageing, mental health in ASEAN underway An international workshop on November 18 and 19 is underway to provide a forum for foreign experts to share their experience and make recommendations on promoting active ageing and mental health in ASEAN member states.

Sci-Tech Twenty two Vietnamese scientists named in world’s top 100,000 most-cited researchers Twenty two Vietnamese scientists have been named in the list of the world’s top 100,000 most-cited researchers in all fields of science this year by the US-based peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS Biology.

Society Da Nang: situation analysis of children, adolescents launched The Situation Analysis (SitAn) of Children and Adolescents in Da Nang was launched on November 17 at a ceremony held by the central city and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Society UN pledges more support to Vietnam in climate change response Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, on November 17 said the UN will continue to support Vietnam in responding challenges caused by climate change.