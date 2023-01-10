Health WHO chief representative: fight against COVID-19 not over yet Chief Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam Dr Angela Pratt on January 6 warned that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet as many people are getting infected, hospitalised, and dead in many countries around the world.

Health HCM City to open a hi-tech screening diagnostic centre Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department on January 5 announced that a hi-tech screening and diagnostic centre is being developed at Oncology Hospital 2 in Thu Duc city, as part of a project to develop a specialised medical centre in the south of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Health Omicron subvariant XBB detected in HCM City The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases on January 4 said the COVID-19 Omicron XBB variant, first discovered in India in August, has been found in the southern metropolis.