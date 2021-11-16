HCM City sets up temporary hospitals to treat moderately ill COVID-19 patients
Ho Chi Minh City has established eight temporary hospitals with nearly 300 beds each to treat moderately ill COVID-19 patients and people with underlying medical conditions as the number of COVID-19 cases rises, according to the municipal Department of Health.
The department also set up 70 mobile medical stations in wards and communes with a high number of COVID-19 patients, Dr Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the the municipal Department of Health, said at a press meeting on November 15.
The city will continue to set up new mobile medical stations based on the COVID-19 situation in districts and Thu Duc city. Each station will have one doctor, one or two nurses, and volunteers to treat COVID-19 patients at home.
According to the city’s Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, nearly 47,000 COVID-19 patients are being treated at home, accounting for 73 percent of the city’s total number of COVID-19 patients.
Districts Hoc Mon, Nha Be and 12, and Thu Duc city currently have a high number of COVID-19 cases.
Thu Duc city has maintained three quarantine facilities, two temporary hospitals and three COVID-19 treatment hospitals. Its wards also are setting up more quarantine facilities with 30-50 beds each.
In District 12, most COVID-19 patients have no or mild symptoms. They also are fully vaccinated so they are being treated at home. The district has medical staff that deliver medicine and conduct examinations of patients at home.
The district has also allowed workers who have contracted COVID-19 to be treated at their manufacturing facility.
Binh Chanh district has maintained 19 mobile medical stations to be ready again, if necessary.
Hoc Mon district has 31 mobile medical stations that treat COVID-19 patients at home, along with one health centres in communes and towns.
District 7 has set up a hotline 7300499 for information about COVID-19 patients and the nearest health stations.
The city has prepared four scenarios to adapt to four risk levels of COVID-19.
Pham Duc Hai, deputy head of the city's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said the city is at a medium risk level of COVID spread. However, Can Gio district remains at a high risk.
The number of deaths from COVID has increased in the last few days in the city.
The municipal Department of Education and Training has proposed that a second COVID-19 vaccine shot for students aged 12-17 should start on November 22.
As of November 15, 662,838 aged 12-17 have received the first shot. Districts and Thu Duc city have continued to give the first shot to the remaining 5,590./.