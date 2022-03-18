HCM City shakes hands with Mekong Delta localities in tourism development
Ho Chi Minh City and 13 Mekong Delta localities on March 18 signed a cooperation agreement on tourism development and launched the reopening of tourism in the new normal.
Cai Rang floating market in the Mekong Detal city of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)Bac Lieu (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City and 13 Mekong Delta localities on March 18 signed a cooperation agreement on tourism development and launched the reopening of tourism in the new normal.
The deal was reached during a conference on the implementation of the programme on cooperation in tourism development between the southern largest economic hub and 12 provinces and Can Tho city in the Mekong Delta region held in Bac Lieu province.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that these 14 localities have identified the focus they can connect and sign inter-regional cooperation agreements. This is an important basis for them to promote practical and effective tourism reopening opportunities in the coming time.
He suggested the localities ensure that tourist destinations are safely controlled, activities are strictly organised, and plans are ready to handle any possible risks during this process.
The localities must diversify and improve the quality of products, with focus on restoring river tourism products, and those associated with the experience of agricultural and ecological activities, while upgrading material and technical facilities, improving the capacity of human resources, stepping up promotion activities, and attracting more investment in this field, he noted.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa stated that the city's travel businesses have built more than 50 tours to stimulate demand from the city to the 13 Mekong Delta localities. In the coming time, the localities will continue to cooperate and exchange information in State management in tourism; tourism product development, promotion activities, human resources improvement, and investment attraction.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province Pham Van Thieu proposed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to pay more attention to assisting the localities in tourism development, and recommend the Government and the Prime Minister to invest more in developing socio-economic infrastructure in the region to better serve the non-smoke industry./.