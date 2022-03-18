Travel Da Nang: Cable car system to Golden Bridge opens to visitors Visitors to central Da Nang city now can easily reach Vang (Golden) Bridge to enjoy spectacular surrounding landscapes thanks to a newly inaugurated cable car system to this famous place.

Travel Infographic Vietnam resumes visa exemption for citizens from 13 countries The Vietnamese Government on March 15 agreed to waive entry visa requirements for foreign nationals entering the country from 13 nations.

Travel Picturesque Son La during medlar flower season The highlands village of Nam Nghiep in Ngoc Chien commune, Muong La district, in Son La province is filled these days with pure white medlar flowers. Medlar is a tree with many uses, and provides both forest coverage and incomes for the people of Nam Nghiep.