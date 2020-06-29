HCM City should seek to push ahead with ODA disbursement: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 29 urged Ho Chi Minh City to ask for the facilitation of the implementation of Metro Line No. 1 project in order to increase public disbursement for the locality.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh makes a field trip to the construction site of Ba Son Station. (Photo: VNA)
At a working session with the municipal People’s Committee, Minh said foreign experts of the project are now unable to return to Vietnam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for issues regarding other ODA projects, the official said relevant ministries and HCM City need to race against time to benefit from ODA incentives.
Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the locality has capacity for ODA disbursement that, however, is now slow due to bottlenecks from many agencies, citing the issue regarding the JPY-VND rate in the above-said project.
The committee reported that the city has nine ODA projects with total investment capital amounting to nearly 123 trillion VND (5.28 million USD), including 102 trillion VND worth of ODA.
In the first six months of this year, only one fifth of the capital has been disbursed, it said./.