Health One imported case raises national COVID-19 tally to 1,537 One new imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 16, raising the total number of cases so far to 1,537, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnamese returning home via land border gates exempt from quarantine fees In any circumstances, Vietnamese people entering the country through land border gates and undergoing quarantine in military establishments will be exempted from quarantine fees, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said on January 15.

Health National medical council makes debut The national medical council officially made its debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 15, which has been regarded as a milestone of the domestic health care sector.