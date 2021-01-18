HCM City: six more hotels designated as quarantine sites
HCM City has added six more hotels to be used to quarantine people and flight crews coming from abroad. (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – HCM City has added six more hotels can be used to quarantine people and flight crews coming from abroad.
They are Dong Do, Hoa De Nhat, Hung Huong and Park Royal in Tan Binh district, New Milano in District 7, and Eastin Grand Saigon in Phu Nhuan district.
These hotels will be under the direction, management and administration of the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention, the Health Department, and the city People's Committee.
The quarantine sections must ensure appropriate medical facilities and disinfection equipment besides regular hotel-related tasks like food and drink, and laundry and room services to serve customers during the quarantine period.
The city People’s Committee directed the hotels to cooperate with the city’s Centre for Disease Control and healthcare centres to monitor the health status of quarantined people, providing necessary aid when needed or when a positive case is detected.
In addition, the city People’s Committee asked the Department of Health to collaborate with the People’s Committees of districts 7, Tan Binh, and Phu Nhuan as well as related state units to handle passengers at the airport who need to be quarantined.
Selected hotels and other lodgings must strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures and hotel staff must be trained in COVID-19 prevention and use personal protective equipment./.