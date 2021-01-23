Business Quang Ninh eyes becoming dynamic sea-based economic hub The authorities of Quang Ninh province said the locality has outlined various solutions to expand its sea-based economy, with the focus sharpened on tourism, sea services, and coastal industries that are environmentally friendly.

Business Thirty businesses win HCM City Golden Brand Award Thirty enterprises have received the Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award from the municipal People’s Committee for their outstanding achievements in building and developing brands for products and services.

Business Banks to make provisions for COVID-19 affected loans this year Banks will have to set aside money for potentially unrecoverable COVID-19 affected loans from this year, according to an amended circular drafted by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Fruit and vegetable purchasing, distribution centre opens in Tien Giang A fruit and vegetable purchasing and distribution centre was opened at the My Tho Industrial Park in My Tho city in the Mekong Delta’s Tien Giang province on January 22.