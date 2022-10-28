HCM City: Space dedicated to late President opens at assembly hall of Hoa people
A cultural space dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh was inaugurated on October 28 at the Tue Thanh Assembly Hall (or Thien Hau pagoda), a place for cultural and spiritual activities of the Hoa ethnic people and a famous tourist destination in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5.
Phan Kieu Thanh Huong (in light blue), Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visits the cultural space dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at Tue Thanh Assembly Hall. (Photo: VNA)
The space introduces images on the life and career of the late leader and his activities in building a great national solidarity block, and showcases the operation of the assembly hall regarding the studying of and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle.
Tran Chi Hao, deputy head of the assembly hall’s board of directors, said that the cultural space aims to introduce and spread unique culture and values of Vietnam and of the late President's thought, morality and style.
On the same day, a similar space was also launched at the Thien Ton pagoda in the district, which is densely populated by the Hoa ethnic people.
The launch of the spaces at religious establishments and assembly halls of the Hoa ethnic people is part of the activities of the municipal chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee to celebrate the 92nd Traditional Day of the VFF (November 18, 1930 - 2022)./.