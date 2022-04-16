Culture - Sports Spectators at SEA Games 31’s games not required to take COVID-19 tests Spectators watching competitions in person during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will not be required to take COVID-19 tests before enter the stadiums, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on April 16 regarding COVID-19 control measures during the regional sport event

Health People in close contact with COVID-19 patients no longer required to self-quarantine People who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients, or F1 cases, are now no longer required to self-quarantine but have to avoid going to places where people gather, according to a new guidance issued by the Health Ministry.